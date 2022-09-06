United Way reports $7 million investments in Midlands community organizations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands said the organization has invested almost $7 million into the Midlands community in the last year.

The funding includes over $2 million in grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This is in addition to $1.8 million in donor contributions, and $1.4 million in funding to the United Way’s WellPartners Dental and Eye Clinics. The organization said $400,000 went to the United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium, $400,000 went to Resilient Midlands, and roughly $1 million in Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding.

This year’s grants will be awarded to 28 programs in Calhoun, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Richland Counties. United Way said this will be focused on generation change and meeting needs to break cycles of crisis.

Sara Fawcett, United Way of the Midlands President and CEO said,

“United Way programs impact more than 40,000 lives each year, and we are committed to investing in those programs to create generational change for families throughout the Midlands.”

Expansions for this year include a $98,000 investment in The Free Medical Clinic, Inc., and a $22,500 award to The Samaritan House of Orangeburg.

More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

