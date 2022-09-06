SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

United Way reports $7 million investments in Midlands community organizations

United Way of the Midlands Logo
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of the Midlands said the organization has invested almost $7 million into the Midlands community in the last year.

The funding includes over $2 million in grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This is in addition to $1.8 million in donor contributions, and $1.4 million in funding to the United Way’s WellPartners Dental and Eye Clinics. The organization said $400,000 went to the United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium, $400,000 went to Resilient Midlands, and roughly $1 million in Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding.

This year’s grants will be awarded to 28 programs in Calhoun, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Richland Counties. United Way said this will be focused on generation change and meeting needs to break cycles of crisis.

Sara Fawcett, United Way of the Midlands President and CEO said,

“United Way programs impact more than 40,000 lives each year, and we are committed to investing in those programs to create generational change for families throughout the Midlands.”

Expansions for this year include a $98,000 investment in The Free Medical Clinic, Inc., and a $22,500 award to The Samaritan House of Orangeburg.

More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Theodore Douglas Cooley
Man missing from medical transport found safe
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

Seal of the Department of Education of South Carolina
Fewer than 40% of SC students meet expectations in state math testing
wis
FIRST ALERT- Expect areas of rain and unsettled weather to continue as a storm system moves across the east
Security footage of the Blythewood Rd robbery
Blythewood Rd. vape store robbery under investigation
SC Senator Richard Cash speaks during the SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee meeting.
WATCH: SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee debating abortion bill