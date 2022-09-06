Threat under investigation against White Knoll Middle School dance

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators notified parents of a threat under investigation at the White Knoll Middle School.

A student was suspended and recommended for expulsion after making a threat against a student from another school that involved an upcoming dance scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.

WKMS Principal Don Hardie said students notified staff and the school resource officer aided the administration’s investigation. The student admitted to making the threat but told officials he wasn’t planning to act on it. Hardie said, “...we take all threats seriously.”

Additional law enforcement presence is planned for the dance out of an abundance of caution.

Hardie also wrote to parents,

“I also want to stop the spread of rumors surrounding the dance. We’ve heard and seen on social media several false rumors from students that simply aren’t true.”

He encouraged families to speak with their students about school safety.

