Stage play aims to target stereotypes and insecurities of teen girls of color

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ‘Brown Skin Girl’ teen stage play, written by Vanessa Lynn and directed by Tangie Brickhouse-Beaty, breaks down the stereotypes and insecurities of teen girls of color and empowers young women to walk in their truth.

Audiences will have four chances to see this talented cast of ten Midlands-area youth perform. The showings are Friday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 11, at 3 p.m.

The show is great for the whole family. Tickets range from $20-$23 and kids ages 6 and under are free.

