Soda City Live: Faith Elevated hosts kickball tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nonprofit and ministry that aims to encourage people at their lowest is hoping to raise money through its inaugural kickball tournament. Officials are calling on the community to help them to do it.

Faith Elevated aims to provide support for those diagnosed with illnesses by offering resources to help them regain mental stability and empowerment through elevated faith.

Registration is open for the kickball tournament which will take place Saturday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A team of eight costs $15 per player.

Contact faithelevated20@gmail.com.

For more info on Faith Elevated, click here.

