S.C. gas prices fall 6 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw another week of declines as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.35, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.94 on Monday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.81.

Prices in South Carolina are 21.8 cents lower than a month ago and 45.5 cents higher than a year ago.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.21.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 7.7 cents last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon as of Tuesday morning. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said the 12-week decline in gas prices is the longest since 2018, but could be in danger of ending based on several factors.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” De Haan said. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

