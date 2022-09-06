Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week.

WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning.

We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years now and they say that the flooding from last week was the worst they’ve ever seen, and they fear that as time goes on it’ll only get worse if the city doesn’t fix it.

“You couldn’t get through this road, it was so full of water, you know,” said Mary Abrahams who lives in Orangeburg County.

Abrahams says the roads were swallowed with water following heavy rain last week and she says it’s not the first time.

“About as high as the step, it don’t never come over it, but it’s about that high,” she described while pointing at her front porch.

And green algae build-up indicates just how high those waters get. Within just a few minutes of the downpour, deep puddles began forming, but Abrams says the trouble goes beyond that.

She told WIS, “We got a back ditch back here and it comes up about as high as that back ditch and it comes all the way out, right on through our lot.”

Abrahams took us to that ditch she was referring to. She says when it begins to fill up the water along with all of its trash overflows into the roadway.

“If it really rains, it seem like a freight train is coming through here. That’s how strong the water is,” said Johnny Abrahams, Mary’s husband.

Johnny Abrahams says his mother lived in this house before him more than 50 years ago and even the flooding was severe. He blames it on a poor drainage system running throughout the county.

He said, ”The main pipe on the road right there, it’s got a cap on it, and when rain come through it flood with so much water that it push the top of it up. And it causes the raw sewage and paper and all of that stuff and they have to put line down in front of my house.”

He says cleaning the drains would be an easy and cheap fix.

He says, “They need to keep it clean and cut out, if you do it every year or every other year, you wouldn’t have that problem with the water backing up.”

Abrahams told me a state agency came and cleaned out the ditch in his backyard which alleviated the flooding for a while but that was five years ago.

WIS did reach out to the city administrator to ask if there were any plans or updates on fixing the drainage in the area. His office was closed for the labor day holiday.

