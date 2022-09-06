SkyView
Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed for part of the week for maintenance, according to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms.

Guests will not be able to access the trail to Boyd Island Sanctuary during this time, but can still enjoy our iconic boardwalk at Millrace Rapid and the upstream portion of the trail.

The trail will reopen on Saturday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

