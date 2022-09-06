Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed for part of the week for maintenance, according to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms.

Guests will not be able to access the trail to Boyd Island Sanctuary during this time, but can still enjoy our iconic boardwalk at Millrace Rapid and the upstream portion of the trail.

The trail will reopen on Saturday.

