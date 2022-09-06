Money Matters: How to hire the right attorney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Most people hope they can go their whole lives without needing an attorney, but sometimes you need one. What are some things we might need help with?

If we can avoid them we’d like to but in some cases, we need one. These include things like wills, healthcare power of attorney, durable power of attorney, business issues, or accidents.

So the first step is to work with an attorney specializing in the area you need and ask for references from other businesses or people. Be sure to analyze the difference between a flat fee and an hourly fee.

Make sure to get quotes on hourly versus set fees and go into meetings organized with a plan in mind to cut down on the time you’re using.

