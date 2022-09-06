Lexington-Richland 5 conducting threat assessment after threat against middle school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five is conducting a multilevel threat assessment after a student was heard making threats against Chapin Middle School at a football game, according to officials.

The incident happened at the Chapin High School football game on September 2. Several people heard a student make threats against Chapin Middle School.

“School officials immediately notified law enforcement and precautions were taken to ensure this student could not pose a threat,” officials said in a message to parents.

SLED’s Behavioral Science Unit is assisting with the threat analysis, according to officials.

“Please be assured that School District Five’s utmost priority remains student and staff safety. The ‘See Something, Say Something’ practice is our primary strategy for safety and security.”

Students can use the STOPit app to report any concerns.

