“It needs to be done” Lexington County residents ready to see road work with new tax referendum

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington City Council members are adding a sales tax referendum to November’s ballot.

If voted on the money will go towards repaving roads throughout the county.

People here in Lexington say they’re not opposed to a small bump in taxes, especially if the money goes towards fixing up roads like this, but they’re hoping it’ll get done sooner rather than later.

“In need of help,” said Rob Craig, who lives in Lexington County.

“They’re sloppy,” said Ed Branton, another resident.

These are just a few ways people here in Lexington are describing the roads in the county.

“Like Cannon Trail, it’s always got potholes,” said Wayne Ball another Lexington resident.

“It’s kind of a cut-through between Nazareth and Rich Springs up here and there’s houses on it, but it’s nothing but potholes and washouts. You can’t even get to the speed limit up there,” said Branton.

But the much-needed TLC for these roads could be on the way. That’s thanks to a new sales tax referendum approved by the city council. The council says the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimated a one percent sales and use tax would generate roughly $536 million for the county over eight years.

“If it’s just a penny or two pennies per so many South Carolinians, guess what, that’s a lot of income, that’s a lot of money,” said Craig.

Lexington County Capital Project Sales Tax Commission has received requests to fund over $800 million in projects across the county. So, they put together a commission made up of locals throughout Lexington to prioritize these projects. The first three priorities on the list include repaving in Districts 1 through 3, 5, and 7 through 9. Residents like Ed Barton say the potholes in some of those roads have caused damage to their vehicles.

Branton says, “Well I have a little trailer that I pull my tractor with and I blew the tire on my trailer.”

“It’s actually caused one of my censors on my tire to go defective because of the pothole when I hit it jarred it and it broke the censor loose on it,” said Craig.

I reached out to the chairman of that group to ask how they chose these specific roads, but I have not heard back yet.

City leaders say the money from the sales tax would be generated over eight years from May of 2023 through April of 2031.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.