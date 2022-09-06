SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack

Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District’s information technology systems were targeted by an external cyberattack during the Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Despite the ransomware attack, schools in the nation’s second-largest district were scheduled to open as usual Tuesday morning, a statement said. Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year as pandemic-forced reliance on technology increases the impact.

“Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies, the LA district said.

A “response protocol” was implemented to mitigate districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications,” it said.

The district said the investigation and response involved the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Although the district characterized the cyberattack as a “significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure,” officials did not expect major issues with instruction or such services as transportation and food, but business operations might be delayed or modified.

A ransomware extortion attack in Albuquerque’s biggest school district forced schools to close for two days in January. At the time, the superintendent said virtual schooling in light of the pandemic offered more ways for hackers to access the district’s system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Theodore Douglas Cooley
Man missing from medical transport found safe
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
SC State House
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect