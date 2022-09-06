SkyView
Game wardens offer courtesy boat checks and ‘positive interactions’ ahead of Labor Day

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - For the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Labor Day marked more than the unofficial end to summer.

The extended weekend afforded DNR Officers, or game wardens, the ability to promote boating safety at numerous slipways across the state through courtesy boat inspections.

“The inspections are voluntary… we check to make sure all the safety equipment required for that vessel is on board that vessel before going afloat,” said DNR Staff Sergeant Andre Thompson at Easterling’s Landing on Lake Robinson.

SSG Thompson was spearheading one of five pop-up inspection sites across the state on Labor Day proper. He said the main purpose of DNR’s checks was to ensure a proper number of lifejackets aboard each vessel.

“7 out of 10 deaths that are boating related, the cause of death is drowning... we’re making sure [personal flotation devices] are of the proper size and serviceable for whoever they’re designed for.”

The annual inspection also checked for handheld fire extinguishers, a whistle or sound signaling device, and an operational searchlight for nighttime travel.

Those who were in violation of safety regulations or registration requirements were not ticketed during the inspection. Instead, they were given an opportunity to correct the issues prior to going afloat.

“Oftentimes, the public doesn’t have interaction with law enforcement unless there’s a need. And the need usually doesn’t arrive until something negative happens.”

SSG Thompson said the curtesy inspections allowed boaters to correct any violations before the need for state intervention occurred.

For a better understanding of safety and regulatory requirements aboard your vessel, SCDNR invites you to their boating safety courses. For more on ways to attend, click here.

