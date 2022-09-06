FIRST ALERT- Expect areas of rain and unsettled weather to continue as a storm system moves across the east.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Temperatures will warm up to the low 90s today with more sunshine and lower storm chances

Highs will reach the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday

Rain chances will stay around for most of the week

In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl and a wave near the coast of Africa

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

Wednesday we have a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon as we see our weak ridge of high pressure break down a little. Skies are partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday an upper level low nears from the west. This brings in a good bit of moisture from the south increasing chances of rain to 60%. Lows are in the low 70s and high temps reach the low 90s. This low sticks around for the next several days lasting into the weekend. This brings more chances of rain and storms for Friday (60%), and Saturday/Sunday (60%).

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

Earl has formed, Right now it’s moving NW at 3 mph and is expected to continue to move east and away from the US. Additional development is expected as Earl becomes a Cat 3 hurricane later this week.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

Friday: Afternoon storms will linger with highs in the mid 80s

