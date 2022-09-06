SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Expect areas of rain and unsettled weather to continue as a storm system moves across the east.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Temperatures will warm up to the low 90s today with more sunshine and lower storm chances
  • Highs will reach the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Rain chances will stay around for most of the week
  • In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl and a wave near the coast of Africa
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

Wednesday we have a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon as we see our weak ridge of high pressure break down a little. Skies are partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Thursday an upper level low nears from the west. This brings in a good bit of moisture from the south increasing chances of rain to 60%. Lows are in the low 70s and high temps reach the low 90s. This low sticks around for the next several days lasting into the weekend. This brings more chances of rain and storms for Friday (60%), and Saturday/Sunday (60%).

wis
wis(wis weather)

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Earl has formed, Right now it’s moving NW at 3 mph and is expected to continue to move east and away from the US. Additional development is expected as Earl becomes a Cat 3 hurricane later this week.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

Friday: Afternoon storms will linger with highs in the mid 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
Theodore Douglas Cooley
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Showers and Thunder tonight, heat and humidity for Tuesday
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
FIRST ALERT- Your Labor Day will feature showers and isolated storms with highs in the 80s.
FIRST ALERT- Your Labor Day will feature showers and isolated storms with highs in the 80s.