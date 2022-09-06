SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CPD searching for male suspect in shooting incident at Latimer Manor

Shooting suspect in Latimer Manor incident.
Shooting suspect in Latimer Manor incident.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after a shooting at a gathering.

The suspect is accused of shooting a woman in her upper body area at Latimer Manor.

Authorities also say a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators believe a fight broke out before the suspect fired into the crowd.

CPD is asking for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian

Latest News

Heavy rain leaves parts of Orangeburg flooded
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
Heavy rain leaves parts of Orangeburg flooded
Heavy rain leaves parts of Orangeburg flooded
Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road.
Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex
Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a...
McMaster set to visit Charleston Tuesday for ‘special announcement’