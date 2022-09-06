CPD searching for male suspect in shooting incident at Latimer Manor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after a shooting at a gathering.

The suspect is accused of shooting a woman in her upper body area at Latimer Manor.

Authorities also say a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators believe a fight broke out before the suspect fired into the crowd.

CPD is asking for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

Can you ID this male suspect? He’s accused of shooting an adult female in the upper body on Sat. during a large gathering at Latimer Manor. A 14 y/o female was grazed by a bullet. It’s believed there was a fight b/w juveniles before the male shot at the crowd. Call #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/kNmiXOThyQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 6, 2022

