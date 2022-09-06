SkyView
Columbia Parks and Recreation honors the Boyd Foundation with ceremony

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation continues its tradition of recognizing individuals and organizations whose efforts bring lasting outcomes for the well-being of our city by honoring the Darnell W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation at our annual Legacy Ceremony.(City of Columbia)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation continues its tradition of recognizing individuals and organizations whose efforts bring lasting outcomes for the well-being of our city by honoring the Darnell W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation at our annual Legacy Ceremony.

The organization aims to highlight the legacy and contributions of the Boyd Foundation, whose vision, leadership, dedication to outdoor spaces and philanthropy continues to invigorate the development of Columbia’s outdoor, historic and public spaces.

