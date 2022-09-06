Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend.

Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thomas Henry Starnes, 20, was arrested on Sept. 2. He is facing charges of:

Shoplifting/Shoplifting value of more than $10,000

Conspiracy/Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law Conspiracy

