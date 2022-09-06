SkyView
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

Thomas Henry Starnes, 20
Thomas Henry Starnes, 20(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend.

Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thomas Henry Starnes, 20, was arrested on Sept. 2. He is facing charges of:

  • Shoplifting/Shoplifting value of more than $10,000
  • Conspiracy/Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law Conspiracy

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

