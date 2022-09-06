Clemson pulls away in second half to win season opener against Georgia Tech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson tigers took on Georgia Tech in their season opener game.

Clemson faces Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at 8 p.m. ET.



Dabo Swinney has confidence in all areas of his team entering tonight's contest, especially the running back room. A healthy Will Shipley could be the key. @wis10 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/njMkMCPp4a — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) September 5, 2022

Fourth-ranked Clemson overcomes a sluggish start to beat Georgia Tech 41-10 in the season opener for both teams. Quarterback DJ Uiagaleliei throws for a touchdown and runs for another. Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley runs for a pair of touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets trailed by only four points in the third quarter 14-10. The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points to seal the victory. The scoring barrage was capped by a TD pass from freshman QB Cade Klubnik to former Dutch Fork High star Will Taylor.

Uiagalelei was 19 of 32 passing for 209 yards and one touchdown. Shipley led the Clemson rushing attack with 42 yards on 10 attempts. The Tigers outgained the Yellow Jackets 386 yards to 237.

Clemson will play its home opener Saturday at noon against Furman. Kickoff time is 3:30 p.m.

FINAL: Clemson 41 Georgia Tech 10.



Interesting first go of it for the Tigers, who move to 1-0 to start the season #Clemson — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) September 6, 2022

