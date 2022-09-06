Clemson pulls away in second half to win season opener against Georgia Tech

SkyView
Clemson's football team takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta.((AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson tigers took on Georgia Tech in their season opener game.

Fourth-ranked Clemson overcomes a sluggish start to beat Georgia Tech 41-10 in the season opener for both teams. Quarterback DJ Uiagaleliei throws for a touchdown and runs for another. Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley runs for a pair of touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets trailed by only four points in the third quarter 14-10. The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points to seal the victory. The scoring barrage was capped by a TD pass from freshman QB Cade Klubnik to former Dutch Fork High star Will Taylor.

Uiagalelei was 19 of 32 passing for 209 yards and one touchdown. Shipley led the Clemson rushing attack with 42 yards on 10 attempts. The Tigers outgained the Yellow Jackets 386 yards to 237.

Clemson will play its home opener Saturday at noon against Furman. Kickoff time is 3:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

