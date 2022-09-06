SkyView
Blythewood Rd. vape store robbery under investigation

Security footage of the Blythewood Rd robbery
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects.

On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.

Security footage found several thousand dollars worth of merchandise had been stolen. Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the thieves is being asked to leave an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppers.

