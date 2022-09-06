SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Apple to reveal new iPhones

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more...
The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At its annual September keynote event Wednesday, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup.

The invitation for the 1 p.m. Eastern event features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.

But in typical Apple fashion, mum’s the word, as the tech giant hopes customers tune in for the livestream on the big day.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.

New Apple Watch models will probably be unveiled on Wednesday, too, including a higher-end offering.

And there should be an official release date for iOS 16.

New iPad or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October, though.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
Theodore Douglas Cooley
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

Theodore Douglas Cooley
Man missing from medical transport found safe
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister
Jalin Michael Jones
Man accused of kidnapping baby while stealing car arrested, deputies say
A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach