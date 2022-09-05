Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County.

The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road.

Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then crashed and the driver was ejected, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.