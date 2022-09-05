SkyView
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

File photo
File photo
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County.

The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road.

Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then crashed and the driver was ejected, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation.

