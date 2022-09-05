SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in South Carolina, SCDOR says

More democrats are backing student loan help, while Republicans question the costs. (CNN, WESH, WXIX, TWITTER| @WHITEHOUSE @SENJOHNBARRASSO @CHUCKGRASSLEY)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – There is more good news for those who will be able to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue stated that student loan forgiveness is not subject to being taxed in the Palmetto State.

In a tweet, the SCDOR stated that in May 2022, the South Carolina General Assembly adopted IRC Section 108(f)(5).

“To the extent a student described in IRC Section 108(f)(5) is forgiven for federal Income Tax purposes and excluded from federal taxable income, then the amount is also excluded from South Carolina taxable income,” the SCDOR explained.

A couple of weeks ago, Biden announced that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans. It applies to those who earn less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for couples who file taxes jointly. And Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt relief for a total of $20,000 that could potentially be canceled.

To receive loan forgiveness relief, borrowers will need to fill out an application. The application is expected to be available by early October.

CLICK HERE for more information on the federal student loan forgiveness and to make sure you’re prepared.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasure says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
wis
FIRST ALERT- Showers and Thunder tonight, heat and humidity for Tuesday
File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a...
McMaster set to visit Charleston for ‘special announcement’