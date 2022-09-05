SkyView
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes.

Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.

Serena Metayer is a local nurse who took a chance to step out of her comfort zone. She shares her story of how winning two titles has changed her life.

Registration is open for the 2023 pageant year. Click here for more details.

