Soda City Live: Keep the Midlands beautiful accepting volunteers for Lakeside Litter Sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the saying goes “litter trashes everyone” and a nice view can be ruined by pieces of paper and trash left on the ground. It’s a problem created by the hands of many people and in an effort through “Keep the Midlands Beautiful” the hands of many people will be able to make spaces beautiful again near Lake Murray.

The “Lakeside Litter Sweep” will be accepting volunteers until September 10.

Those registered will receive a t-shirt and refreshments.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Lakeside Litter Sweep or any other initiative click here.

Soda City Live: Lakeside Litter Sweep (clear)

