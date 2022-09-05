SkyView
Soda City Live: Brunch that encourages you to Bloom where you’re planted

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than ever, women are coming together to inspire each other and lift each other up.

An upcoming brunch will provide women with an opportunity to BLOOM in a way they may not have allowed themselves to blossom and even water each other.

“The Brunch Experience, BLOOM where you’re planted” will be happening Saturday, September 17, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. attendees are encouraged to wear shades of pink.

Soda City Live: Bloom where you're planted brunch experience flyer
Soda City Live: Bloom where you're planted brunch experience flyer(clear)

Ticket Purchases: https://jsbloomwhereyoureplantedbrunch.eventbrite.it

Registration Deadline: Sunday, September 11 at 12 p.m. EST

For sponsorship and vendor opportunities: info@lashawnrembertinternational.com

