No. 4 Gamecocks net three in second half to beat Furman 3-0

South Carolina goalkeeper Heather Hinz takes the field as the Gamecocks play Furman on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT
COLUBMIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fourth-ranked South Carolina’s offense finally took off in the second half to lead the Gamecocks 3-0 over Furman.

It was a scoreless game all the way into the 57th minute. A corner kick by Cat Barry set up a header for Jyllissa Harris to put up the first points. It was Harris’ first goal of the season.

That seemed to open up the floodgates as not even a minute later, the Gamecocks were back on the scoreboard.

Catherine Barry took the ball down the field and fired a shot past the Paladins keeper into the back of the net for a score. It was Barry’s second goal of the season.

Shae O’Rourke added another goal in the 84th minute to seal the 3-0 victory for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (4-0-2) hits the road next to play Virginia Tech. That game will be played Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:00 pm.

