Midlands families pay more for Labor Day cookouts amid historic inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands families are paying more for their end-of-summer cookouts this year.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that year after year, overall food prices are up more than 11 percent. That represents the largest increase in food prices since 1979.

Some Midlands customers who were grabbing last-minute items for Labor Day celebrations on Monday said they have begun bargain hunting and changing their spending habits.

Data from the tech company Numerator shows that more than half of consumers say they expect inflation to have some impact on their Labor Day plans.

Shoppers like Pamela Brown, a Columbia resident, said they are hopeful that prices will begin to come down soon.

“I’m hoping things get a lot better,” she said. “It’s still just like sticker shock, but you know, you go in I mean you don’t have any choice but to continue to do what you need to do.”

Vercal Kirby said she is prioritizing purchasing the food that she needs and not the food that she wants.

“I don’t know who is making the money, she said. “It’s not us. You know, and I don’t see any break in the food right now.”

Price increases are being most acutely felt in the meat aisle, with overall meat and poultry prices up 11 percent from this time last year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Other steep increases include eggs which are up by 38 percent, and items like bread and cereal, which are up by 15 percent.

“We’re coping with it pretty decent as long as the prices don’t go up any higher,” Andre Davis, a Columbia shopper, said.

He said inflationary pressures are not hitting him and his wife “too bad” because each of them is working.

Davis did say that he and his family cut back on their summer vacation this year to save elsewhere.

“We did go on a vacation but it wasn’t the usual few days, week type vacations and stuff like that,” he said.

A recent New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that consumers expect prices will come down eventually. The Fed has taken some aggressive steps to curb inflation, including raising interest rates.

This survey could suggest that many view the recent surge in prices as a temporary situation and not the new normal.

“It was a lot of mixed reactions as far as raising interest rates, but I’m assuming they did it knowing that the outcome would benefit most Americans so I’m hoping for the best,” Brown said.

Other shoppers are more skeptical.

“I don’t see any relief anywhere, I don’t,” Kirby said. “Gas is still up even though it went down a little bit, a tad, but it’s still up.”

Gas prices in Columbia are down nearly 60 cents over the last three months, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices daily. However, they are still more than 50 cents higher than they were a year ago.

Several Midlands shoppers told WIS that relief at the pump is not doing them much good since it is not translating to the grocery store.

