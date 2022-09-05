SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands families pay more for Labor Day cookouts amid historic inflation

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Nick Neville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands families are paying more for their end-of-summer cookouts this year.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that year after year, overall food prices are up more than 11 percent. That represents the largest increase in food prices since 1979.

Some Midlands customers who were grabbing last-minute items for Labor Day celebrations on Monday said they have begun bargain hunting and changing their spending habits.

Data from the tech company Numerator shows that more than half of consumers say they expect inflation to have some impact on their Labor Day plans.

Shoppers like Pamela Brown, a Columbia resident, said they are hopeful that prices will begin to come down soon.

“I’m hoping things get a lot better,” she said. “It’s still just like sticker shock, but you know, you go in I mean you don’t have any choice but to continue to do what you need to do.”

Vercal Kirby said she is prioritizing purchasing the food that she needs and not the food that she wants.

“I don’t know who is making the money, she said. “It’s not us. You know, and I don’t see any break in the food right now.”

Price increases are being most acutely felt in the meat aisle, with overall meat and poultry prices up 11 percent from this time last year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Other steep increases include eggs which are up by 38 percent, and items like bread and cereal, which are up by 15 percent.

“We’re coping with it pretty decent as long as the prices don’t go up any higher,” Andre Davis, a Columbia shopper, said.

He said inflationary pressures are not hitting him and his wife “too bad” because each of them is working.

Davis did say that he and his family cut back on their summer vacation this year to save elsewhere.

“We did go on a vacation but it wasn’t the usual few days, week type vacations and stuff like that,” he said.

A recent New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that consumers expect prices will come down eventually. The Fed has taken some aggressive steps to curb inflation, including raising interest rates.

This survey could suggest that many view the recent surge in prices as a temporary situation and not the new normal.

“It was a lot of mixed reactions as far as raising interest rates, but I’m assuming they did it knowing that the outcome would benefit most Americans so I’m hoping for the best,” Brown said.

Other shoppers are more skeptical.

“I don’t see any relief anywhere, I don’t,” Kirby said. “Gas is still up even though it went down a little bit, a tad, but it’s still up.”

Gas prices in Columbia are down nearly 60 cents over the last three months, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices daily. However, they are still more than 50 cents higher than they were a year ago.

Several Midlands shoppers told WIS that relief at the pump is not doing them much good since it is not translating to the grocery store.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian

Latest News

Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road.
Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex
Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a...
McMaster set to visit Charleston Tuesday for ‘special announcement’
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech season opener
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech season opener
Inflation continuing to impact shoppers
Inflation continuing to impact shoppers