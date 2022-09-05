SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

McMaster set to visit Charleston for ‘special announcement’

Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a...
Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a “special announcement” on Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston for what his gubernatorial campaign is calling a “special announcement” on Tuesday.

The governor is scheduled to visit the Wulbern-Koval Company, an office furniture and supply store, at 11 a.m. along with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and representatives of the National Federation of Independent Business.

His campaign did not reveal details about the announcement.

McMaster is expected to speak with reporters after that announcement.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey.
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasure says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
wis
FIRST ALERT- Showers and Thunder tonight, heat and humidity for Tuesday
File photo of a Burger King Whopper.
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation