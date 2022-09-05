SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Your Labor Day will feature showers and isolated storms with highs in the 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Labor Day will bring showers and isolated storms to the area with highs in the mid 80s
  • Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s Labor Day and the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Rain chances will stay around for most of next week
  • In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Labor Day will feature a good chance of rain and storms as we sit between two frontal boundaries. There is a stationary front lingering over Georgia that will help to usher in some early showers a larger/stronger front that is west of the mountains will stay in place for several days and help to usher in unsettled weather for most of the week. Highs reach the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Earl has formed, Right now it’s moving NW at 3 mph and is expected to take a turn to the east and away from the US. Additional development is expected as Earl becomes a weak Cat 2 hurricane later this week.

Forecast Update

Labor Day: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

Friday: Afternoon storms will linger with highs in the mid 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State

Latest News

WIS Weather
FIRST ALERT - Possible scattered storms and cloudy skies for Labor Day
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue into your Labor Day, You may have to adjust your holiday plans.