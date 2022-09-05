FIRST ALERT- Your Labor Day will feature showers and isolated storms with highs in the 80s.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Labor Day will bring showers and isolated storms to the area with highs in the mid 80s
- Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s Labor Day and the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday
- Rain chances will stay around for most of next week
- In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl
First Alert Summary
Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.
Labor Day will feature a good chance of rain and storms as we sit between two frontal boundaries. There is a stationary front lingering over Georgia that will help to usher in some early showers a larger/stronger front that is west of the mountains will stay in place for several days and help to usher in unsettled weather for most of the week. Highs reach the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.
Earl has formed, Right now it’s moving NW at 3 mph and is expected to take a turn to the east and away from the US. Additional development is expected as Earl becomes a weak Cat 2 hurricane later this week.
Forecast Update
Labor Day: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s
Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s
Thursday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s
Friday: Afternoon storms will linger with highs in the mid 80s
