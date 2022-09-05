FIRST ALERT - Possible scattered storms and cloudy skies for Labor Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Labor Day scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.
- Rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Beyond Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms become more numerous for the end of the week.
- In the Tropics, we are watching Danielle and Earl
First Alert Summary
The Midlands will have unsettled weather for the next ten days.
Labor Day will be partly sunny and humid with more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tropical Update:
Hurricane Danielle is in the N. Central Atlantic and will continue to move North and East away from the US.
Tropical Storm Earl has 50 mph winds and is moving NW at 5 mph. It is expected to take a turn to the NE and away from the Southeast US over the next 24-48 hours. Additional development is expected over the next several days with Earl becoming a Cat. 3 hurricane later in the week.
Forecast Update
Labor Day: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.
Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Thursday thru Sunday: Mix of clouds and some sun with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs each day will be in the middle 80s.
