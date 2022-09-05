SkyView
Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting at a student apartment complex.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

