Crews recover body near James Island yacht club

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night.

The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the area Sunday night after receiving reports of a boat doing circles.

SCDNR officials say a search for the missing boater was initiated after they were able to get the boat stopped.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department all assisted in the search Sunday night.

SCDNR investigators say their investigation into the cause of the incident is still in the early stages.

