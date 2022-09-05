SkyView
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport

Theodore Douglas Cooley
Theodore Douglas Cooley(CPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday.

Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia.

Cooley was released from the hospital but left the vehicle without permission. He was last seen at Truist Bank on Main St.

