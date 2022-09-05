Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday.

Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia.

Cooley was released from the hospital but left the vehicle without permission. He was last seen at Truist Bank on Main St.

Missing Man #ColumbiaPDSC officers are looking for 53 y/o Theodore Cooley. He was reported missing on 8/30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center transport vehicle in West Columbia the same day……⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSG9J6NJhZ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 5, 2022

