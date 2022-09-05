Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a Columbia area Burger King franchise over child labor law has led to fines and a compliance agreement from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators in the Wage and Hour Division of the department reviewed the time records of the Applegreen USA Central Services LLC, which operates as Burger King in the Columbia area. The results of the examination found child labor violations at nine locations.

Records indicated that 26 minor employees, between ages 14 and 15 worked more than three hours on a school day past 7 p.m. while school was in session. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) minors may work outside school hours a maximum of three hours on a school day up to 18 total hours in a school week.

The franchise was fined 17,966 in civil penalties and entered into a compliance agreement to review its workplace practices. Department of Labor investigators said further steps will include:

Continued enforcement of child labor regulations for minors

Additional training for managers, including a compliance acknowledgment

Inclusion of information about the hiring of minors as part of standard training for newly hired or promoted managers

Enforcement provision added to the employee handbook

Requirement for all employees under the age of 16 to receive information about their hour restrictions

Implement methods to allow minor-aged employees to report child labor violations and prevention of retaliation or discrimination against anyone who reports a violation.

“With schools back in session, employers must make sure each member of their management team is familiar with and implements child labor rules concerning hours and permitted occupations. By entering into an enhanced compliance agreement with the Wage and Hour Division, Applegreen USA Central Services has shown they’re committed to protecting the safety and well-being of young workers,”

said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina.

Applegreen USA Central Services LLC operates at more than 120 locations across the country. These include gas stations such as BP, Pitt Stop, 7-Eleven, Shell, Sunoco, and Smart. It also operates fast food franchises in addition to Burger King which include Pizza Hutt, DeLucas, and Subway restaurants.

The Wage and Hour Division reported over 190 employers were investigated between 2020 and 2021 over child labor violations in the U.S. southeast. This resulted in over $1 million in penalties to the businesses.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.