9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina to pay tribute to first responders and military

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York. The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina is paying tribute to first responders and the military on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Organizers said the 21st Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony is planned to take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The prelude begins at 8:00 a.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 8:40 a.m.

Organizers wrote,

“As we recognize the 21th Anniversary of 9/11, Dan Hennigan, Chairman and Founder of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation, retired United States Army veteran and an honorary Battalion Chief with the Fire Department of New York, will honor our heroes who were lost in the attacks of 9/11 and highlight the actions we have taken to ensure that we always remember and never forget the events of that tragic day. We will always remember.”

Other speakers include Governor Henry McMaster, CSM Fred Tolman, Jared Evans, Lieutenant (Retired) Peter Cestare, and Division Chief Will Broscious.

The speaking officers were impacted by 9/11 and were motivated to serve after the terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will include a tribute at the times of each of the four plane strikes on Sept. 11, 2001.

A roll call of South Carolina’s fallen will be provided by an honor guard, consisting of members of the military and first responders. There will be a flyover by the 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire and a helicopter unit provided by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Musical selections will be provided by Tamara Waters, Deputy George Godfrey, the 246th Army Band, the White Knoll School Choir and the Palmetto Pipes and Drums.

The ceremony is open and free to the public. It will also be live streamed on Facebook.

