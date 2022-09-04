SkyView
Second half surge leads USC to 35-14 season-opening win

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina scored 23-unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Georgia State 35-14 in a season-opening win over the Panthers.

After surrendering the lead early in the third quarter, the Gamecocks pieced together a strong drive that ended in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to MarShawn Lloyd. A two point conversion gave USC a 20-14 lead.

The Gamecocks defense halted a GSU drive and the USC special teams unit put some points on the score board. The ensuing Georgia State punt was blocked, DQ Smith picked it up and took it back to the house for the score. A two-point conversion gave the Gamecocks a two-score lead, 28-14.

The Gamecocks weren’t done putting up points on special teams. Another Georgia State punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Ahmarean Brown.

It was a solid performance by Spencer Rattler in his first game with USC. He completed 23-37 passes for 226 yards, a passing touchdown and two interceptions.

South Carolina (1-0) hits the road next for their conference opener against 19th-ranked Arkansas. That game is scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

