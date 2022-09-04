SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on King Street and Morris Street.(Live5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor.

The five victims are all adults and were taken to be treated at area hospitals.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

Officers detained a number of people during their investigation and arrested and charged 2 people with firearm violations.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State
The 30-year-old mother of four was reported missing August 23.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
This sellout crowd is expected to bring a lot of energy and congestion to the capital city.
What you need to know before heading to Williams-Brice for the Gamecocks’ season opener