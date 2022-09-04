One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting a collision involving a man and a vehicle.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, Millwood Avenue is blocked off between Taylor and Gervais Street.

🚨Serious collision involving a male pedestrian & a car at the intersection of Millwood Avenue & Washington St. Pedestrian was taken to a hospital w/life-threatening injuries. Driver remains on scene. **Millwood is blocked off between Taylor & Gervais Streets.** pic.twitter.com/kl0NeSkX3l — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 4, 2022

