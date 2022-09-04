SkyView
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting a collision involving a man and a vehicle.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, Millwood Avenue is blocked off between Taylor and Gervais Street.

