Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases.

The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Flash Flood Warning including Easley SC, Central SC and Liberty SC until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8qbwsGNnjk — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 4, 2022

They later specified that areas north of Highway 11 could experience significant flooding and warned people to be on the lookout. Soon after, Greenville County Emergency Management agreed with the statement and issued a similar warning.

For those around and north of Highway 11 in northwestern Greenville County, to include Jones Gap State Park and Caesars Head State Park, take this heads up from @NWSGSP seriously. #scwx https://t.co/Sf4alf3N47 — Greenville County Emergency Management (@GreenvilleCoEM) September 4, 2022

