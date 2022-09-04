SkyView
Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.

An underpass near Falls Park in Greenville is experiencing some flooding.
An underpass near Falls Park in Greenville is experiencing some flooding.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases.

The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

They later specified that areas north of Highway 11 could experience significant flooding and warned people to be on the lookout. Soon after, Greenville County Emergency Management agreed with the statement and issued a similar warning.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

