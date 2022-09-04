Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night.
Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots.
According to officers, they investigated the claims and determined that there was no shooting. Officers also stated they didn’t hear any gunshots while working the concert.
Bons Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement on the incident.

