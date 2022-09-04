SkyView
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was shot earlier this month responding to a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital.

The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

The department says in a Facebook post that “she will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family.”

Burton was taken off life support Thursday.

A Richmond man is jailed on three attempted murder charges in the officer’s shooting.

