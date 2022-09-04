FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue into your Labor Day, You may have to adjust your holiday plans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Sunday will feature a 30% chance of storms in the area

Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s this weekend and to start the workweek

Rain chances will stay around 40-50% for most of next week

In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

Rain chances will settled around 30% for Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humid.

Labor Day we see a 50% chance of rain and storms. Lows are down into the low 70s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

Earl has formed, Right now it’s moving WNW at 8 mph and is expected to take a turn to the NE and away from the US. Additional development is expected as Earl becomes a weak Cat 2 hurricane later this week.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid

Labor Day: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

