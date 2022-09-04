SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue into your Labor Day, You may have to adjust your holiday plans.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday will feature a 30% chance of storms in the area
  • Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s this weekend and to start the workweek
  • Rain chances will stay around 40-50% for most of next week
  • In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will stick around for the next several days.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Rain chances will settled around 30% for Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humid.

Labor Day we see a 50% chance of rain and storms. Lows are down into the low 70s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Hurricane Danielle has formed in the N. Central Atlantic and is expected to move North and East away from the US.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Earl has formed, Right now it’s moving WNW at 8 mph and is expected to take a turn to the NE and away from the US. Additional development is expected as Earl becomes a weak Cat 2 hurricane later this week.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid

Labor Day: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
This sellout crowd is expected to bring a lot of energy and congestion to the capital city.
What you need to know before heading to Williams-Brice for the Gamecocks’ season opener
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
WIS Weather
FIRST ALERT-Few showers and storms for this weekend
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert