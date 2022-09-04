FIRST ALERT-Few showers and storms for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The remainder of the holiday weekend will have a mix of clouds and sun with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday. Better chances for rain comes on Monday.

WIS weather (clear)

First Alert Headlines:

Sunday will be humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Some will see a passing shower.

Labor Day will have scattered showers and storms.

We have two areas we are watching in the tropics.

WIS Weather (clear)

First Alert Summary:

We can expect Partly to mostly cloudy skies over the next few days with mainly scattered showers and storms in the afternoons with increasing shower chances by Monday.

WIS Weather (clear)

Sunday will be partly cloudy again with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humid.

On Labor Day we will see a 60% chance of rain and storms. Lows are down into the low 70s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Looking for more information about what’s going on in the tropics? Visit the WIS Hurricane Center here!

WIS Weather (clear)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few early showers., otherwise variably cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and storms with highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and storms with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WIS Weather (clear)

