Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener.

The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up.

Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at Charles Drew Park, and say they want answers after she was reported missing on August 23.

Anderson’s sister, Sharida Smothers, says her sister is bubbly, loves TikTok, and her children.

“She just wanted so much for herself and her children,” Sharida Smothers said.

Smothers says her sister had 17 siblings, and four children. She learned of Anderson’s disappearance from Tony Berry, who is the father of one of her children, after he told her Anderson did not pick up her son from school.

After hiring a private investigator to assist with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Chandra Cleveland says she has gathered a few details of the day Anderson went missing.

Cleveland says Tony Berry came to Anderson’s home and spoke with her one of her children, and they began to argue.

“She walked outside to leave, he followed her. Then there was a scream, and one of her kids says he looked out the window and saw him putting her in a trunk,” Chandra Cleveland said.

Since Cleveland began investigating, Berry has also been reported missing, and the private investigator says she will do whatever she can to bring Krystal Anderson home, which her family is thankful for.

“Since we have had Ms. Cleveland helping us, we have started getting more help, and just more guidance. None of us have been through anything like this and this is not something that we have ever been through, or that you want to go through alone,” Sharida Smothers said.

Candles were raised to the sky as those who loved Krystal joined together to find her, and be at peace with the answers.

WIS has reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say they are investigating Krystal Anderson’s disappearance at this time.

Chandra Cleveland also says a $3,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information on Krystal Anderson’s whereabouts.

