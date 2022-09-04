SkyView
Fallen Officer Drew Barr honored by NASCAR driver

Fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr honored at NASCAR race
Fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr honored at NASCAR race(City of Cayce Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 3 hours ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen officer at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

His car, number 34, was dedicated to Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr.

The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window.

RELATED STORY: Officer Drew Barr honored at funeral and graveside service

Barr lost his life on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

RELATED STORY: Midlands fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer

