Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road.

Deputies describe Watson as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and green hospital socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.