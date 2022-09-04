SkyView
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00...
The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident.

The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m.

According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway 601 when he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

