Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident.

The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m.

According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway 601 when he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

