Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has reported a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole.

The collision occurred at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. There are no reports of any injuries, and the S.C. Highway Patrol and Sumter PD are assisting with the incident.

Police have said, some residents in the area may be without power for a while.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.