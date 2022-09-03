SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter

Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter, SC
Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter, SC(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has reported a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole.

The collision occurred at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. There are no reports of any injuries, and the S.C. Highway Patrol and Sumter PD are assisting with the incident.

Police have said, some residents in the area may be without power for a while.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

Latest News

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State
Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at Interstate 20 collision caused one lane to close.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Wildlife officials in South Carolina are looking to learn more about the distribution of a...
Wildlife officials looking for reports of non-native crab