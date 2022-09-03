SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Creighton in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. Staley said referees on the men's side should be “stepping up” and advocating for equal pay for women's referees. “They don't do anything different," she said. “Why should our officials get paid less for taking the (expletive) we give them?" (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then play at the Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.

But Staley cited BYU’s home volleyball match last month as reason for calling off the series.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” Staley said in a statement released by South Carolina on Friday. “The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson, a Black member of the school’s volleyball team, said she heard racial slurs from the stands during the match.

BYU apologized for the incident and Richardson said the school’s volleyball players reached out to her in support.

South Carolina said it was searching for another home opponent to start the season.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner spoke with Staley about the series and supported the decision to call off the games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

Latest News

Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter, SC
Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State
Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at Interstate 20 collision caused one lane to close.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Wildlife officials in South Carolina are looking to learn more about the distribution of a...
Wildlife officials looking for reports of non-native crab