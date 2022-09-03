SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina to retire DE Jadeveon Clowney’s No. 7 jersey

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) stretches during pre-game warmups before the...
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) stretches during pre-game warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013 in Columbia, S.C. Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will have his college jersey retired at South Carolina's season opener with Georgia State on Sept. 3. The school announced the retirement of Clowney's No. 7 on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Stephen Morton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will have his college jersey retired at South Carolina’s season opener with Georgia State on Sept. 3.

The school announced the retirement of Clowney’s No. 7 on Friday.

“We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock football players ever,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said.

Clowney, from Rock Hill, was the country’s top recruit when he signed on with the Gamecocks and coach Steve Spurrier in 2011.

Clowney lived up to his billing. He was twice named an AP All-American, won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end in 2012 and helped the Gamecocks go 11-2 each of his three seasons.

Clowney’s most memorable college moment came in the Outback Bowl after his sophomore season when he tackled Michigan runner Vincent Hill in the backfield, popped off Hill’s helmet and recovered the fumble he forced.

Clowney was selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL draft.

He’s entering his ninth season as a pro and second with the Browns.

Clowney is the first football player to have his jersey retired since South Carolina receiver Sterling Sharpe was honored in 1987.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Undercover investigation arrests men in online sting.
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
This sellout crowd is expected to bring a lot of energy and congestion to the capital city.
What you need to know before heading to Williams-Brice for the Gamecocks’ season opener

Latest News

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer shouts to players during the second half of the team's NCAA...
South Carolina’s Beamer, Rattler start season vs. Georgia State
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident
Football Friday is returning for 2022!
Football Friday Play of the Week: 2022
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores