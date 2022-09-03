FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, left outbound lane closed

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at Interstate 20. Officials say a collision has caused one of the outbound lanes to close.

Officials caution drivers to travel safely when traveling on the road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please use caution as you travel on Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at Interstate 20. Collision has reduced the outbound lanes to one lane (right lane is the open lane.) watch for emergency personnel in the area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/iS40clQZwS — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 3, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.